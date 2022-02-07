🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Plymouth man accused of bludgeoning his wife to death with a fireplace poker entered a guilty plea Monday in Luzerne County Court, avoiding a jury trial.

President Judge Michael T. Vough accepted the plea of first degree murder by Daniel Barrett and with that, he was immediately sentenced to life in prison.

Barrett, 40, was facing an open count of criminal homicide after Plymouth police alleged he killed his wife, Mary Susan Barrett, with a fireplace poker in jealous rage inside their Gaylord Avenue home on Jan. 9, of last year.

Barrett previously turned down a plea to third degree murder.

Barrett surrendered himself to Plymouth police on Jan. 11, 2021, saying he killed his wife after she told him she was spending time with another man, according to court records.