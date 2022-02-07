🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 161 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,237.

The county’s total cases are now at 71,293 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 41,571 cases and 687 deaths; Monroe County has 36,173 cases and 484 deaths.

The Department of Health on Monday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 7,855 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,707,891.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

