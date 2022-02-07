🔊 Listen to this

A local man was killed Sunday in a crash on the Palisades Parkway, near Clarkstown, a suburb of New York City.

Brendan Seabrook, 27, of Wilkes-Barre, was pronounced dead at Montefiore Nyack Hospital due to injuries sustained when his vehicle was in a head-on collision with the vehicle driven by Aristan Garandeau, 22, of Croton on Hudson.

Garandeau, driving a 2017 Subaru Impreza, entered Palisades Parkway the wrong way, traveling south in the north-bound lane, where he struck a 2016 Toyota Avalon, driven by Seabrook. Garandeau was pronounced dead at the scene.

Per New York State Police Troop F, the accident is still under investigation.