SCHENECTADY, NY — Price Chopper/Market 32 headquarters announced Monday that stores will be handing out free N-95 masks beginning Feb. 8 and 9., as part of the federal government’s N-95 distribution program.

Masks will be available at tables set up within the stores, either centralized or within pharmacy sections/branches. Each customer can receive up to three masks, in accordance with federal guidelines from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services.

According to the CDC, non-surgical N-95 masks offer the highest level of protection and are supplied through the Strategic National Stockpile of medical equipment.

With Price Chopper/Market 32 location in Wilkes-Barre Township, Edwardsville, Wyoming, Scranton and Dunmore, there are many options for Luzerne County residents to obtain their masks.