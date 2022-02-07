🔊 Listen to this

The Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick announced Monday that two-time Super Bowl champion Charlie Batch would be this year’s keynote speaker at the group’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner.

Batch, born in Homestead, about seven miles away from Pittsburgh, spent the majority of his 15-year NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, serving as the primary backup quarterback to Ben Roethlisberger for much of his tenure with the Steelers.

Before then, Batch started at quarterback for the better part of four seasons with the Detroit Lions, the team that drafted him out of Eastern Michigan University.

A release from the Friendly Sons describes Batch as a “former NFL quarterback turned tech entrepreneur, media personality/color analyst, community advocate and professional speaker.”

The announcement was made via press release on Monday by the president of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, Shawn Brogan.

This year’s event will mark the 108th annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner hosted by the Friendly Sons. The dinner is scheduled for Thursday, March 17, at the Woodlands Inn and Resort.

Ticket prices are $90 for adults, $55 for guests under 21 and $25 for children under the age of 12. Tickets may be purchased from any active member of the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, or at the Pittston Knights of Columbus, located at 55 S. Main St. in Pittston, on Thursday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m.