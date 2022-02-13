New couple may purchase location and continue bar and grill tradition

WARRIOR RUN — Daylida’s Bar &Grill will be closing its doors for the final time on Feb. 19, after 74 years of service to the community.

Barbara and Robert “Bobby” Daylida cite retirement as the reason for closing. At 75 years old and celebrating 54 years of marriage, the couple decided to close up and sell the location.

“My daughter has a place up the mountain. We’re gonna move in there for a while … or well forever, I guess,” Bobby said with a chuckle.

Barbara got a little choked up while reflecting on decades of service to their patrons, saying, “I get so upset. I’m gonna miss my customers.” The tears, however, quickly gave way to laughs and stories told, highlights from a well-lived and cared-for career.

Daylida’s was opened back in 1948 by Bobby’s parents, Helen and Ed. There was a relocation and a fire, but the 315 Hanover St. location has been steadily serving friends, neighbors and dedicated out-of-towners ever since. Barbara and Bobby even continued a long-running tradition and point of pride at Daylida’s: fresh French fry orders via the back door to local neighborhood children.

Barbara said she’ll be lost without her work, talking at length about how regulars will call her for baked goods or fresh coleslaw for parties or gatherings. She hopes, however, that will continue. She was also incredibly proud of her sparkling clean kitchen. She says a health services inspector once told her she was the standard for cleanliness. And one reporter can confirm: Barbara’s kitchen was so clean, you could eat off the floor and ask for seconds.

They did admit that the last two years have been tough to find extra help and survive as a small business, even going as far as to become a B.Y.O.B. spot, but hard work is what Bobby and Barbara have known their whole lives. They persevered until the retirement decision came about, at the urging of their children.

The couple shared a story of one particular commuter who was worried about their food getting cold on the long drive home. The solution? The Daylidas invited the man to eat on their porch. This was not an uncommon theme, as the Daylidas have happily gone above and beyond for their customers for nearly three quarters of a century.

Whether it was inviting folks to the pool out back, or having orders ready for local workers when they got off the clock and wanted a hot meal. They even spoke of the lines that would form outside long ago when miners finished the overnight shift and wanted a stiff drink.

Daylida’s Bar and Grill has been so much more than meets the eye to so many people for so long. And while this may be the end of an era, a new chapter begins for the Daylidas and their interested buyer. They didn’t divulge a name, but a New York transplant couple, now residing in Wilkes-Barre is “very interested” in purchasing the location, continuing it on as a bar and grill.

While the name and faces may change, Daylida’s legacy is cemented in Warrior Run and Luzerne County history in the full bellies and smiling faces of their loyal customers.

Barbara and Bobby wanted to make sure their customers and past employees know how grateful they are for the memories, experiences and patronage.

“We want to thank everyone for being so nice all these years,” they said, “We’re going to miss everybody.”