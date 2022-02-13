Burkhardts celebrate Valentine’s Day anniversary

Fran and George Burkhardt, now 89 and 91 years old, share a dance and ‘a smooch’ on the dance floor during a great-nephew’s wedding last fall.

Every now and then Fran and George Burkhardt, who will celebrate their 69th wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day, find themselves answering questions about the secret to a long happy marriage.

Just the other day, in fact, a young man in a dentist’s office asked the long-time husband for advice.

“I told him, keep his mouth shut,” George said with a sly smile.

“George!” Fran exclaimed with mock dismay. “That’s not true! We’ve always had discussions!”

“And I always did what you told me,” George said, with the perfect timing of one half of a well-practiced comedy team.

As you might guess, the couple has shared a lot of laughter over the years since they exchanged vows Feb. 14, 1953 in Sacred Heart Church, Luzerne.

They’ve shared frightening times, too, when Fran battled cancer and when George had a stroke. But they’ve weathered it all.

“He was in the hospital,” Fran said, remembering how she “grabbed George’s toe and twisted it” as she reminded him that he was her dance partner and she wanted him to recover so they could dance again. “I said, ‘If you can hear me, wiggle your toes.’ And he wiggled his toes.’ “

Six years after his stroke, the couple still enjoys dancing.

The Covid pandemic put a halt to the organized ballroom dances where the Burkhardts used to take part in the waltzes George likes and the foxtrots Fran prefers, but they still listen to re-broadcasts of the Lawrence Welk show and take a few turns around the living room at their home in Courtdale.

And, last fall, they were grateful for the opportunity to dance at a great-nephew’s wedding.

But the stroke finally convinced George and Fran in 2016, when they were 85 and 83, respectively, to give up their accounting business, Burkhardt Associates, where they had worked together for decades.

“We enjoyed the work so much,” Fran said, explaining many of their clients were long-time friends, including one man would call at tax time and say “Fran, put the coffee on. I’m bringing some biscotti” on the day he’d also bring over his paperwork.

The Burkhardts are the parents of three sons: George, who lives in Mississippi with his wife, Doreen; David, who lives in California with his wife, Isabel, and Jamie, who lives in North Carolina with his wife, Jane.

Their grandchildren are Sara Wehmeyer, Jessie and Ed Doherty, George Burkhardt III, Angelo and Amelia Burkhardt, Erin and Brandon McCallum, Britta and James Burkhardt. Great-grandchildren are Ella and Lilly Wehmeyer, Brynn and Cody McCallum.

They’ve enjoyed traveling over the years, especially on cruises. Especially if the family was able to join them.

For years they volunteered at King’s College Alumni Flea Market, an annual event that Fran chaired while George, who had graduated as the valedictorian in King’s College class of 1957, served as cashier.

Looking back at their wedding day, their attendants were Fran’s sister, Theresa Przekop as maid of honor and John Hometchko as best man. Bridesmaids were Claire Kohl and Delores Forman; ushers were George’s brother, Robert, and the late Michael West. Officiating was the Rev. George Forve.