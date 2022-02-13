🔊 Listen to this

Rolling Mill Hill residents’ group to meet Wednesday

WILKES-BARRE — The Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at St. Anthony & St. George Church Hall, located at the corner of Park Avenue and Dana Street. The entrance is on Dana Street and is handicap accessible.

This month, Wilkes-Barre Police Officer Joseph Homza will be our speaker to update us on the city’s K9 training program, for all to meet K9 Chase and learn about his role in the police department. Meetings are open to all.

Fork Over Love sets Valentine’s Day distribution

WILKES-BARRE — Nonprofit group Fork Over Love will be sharing their love for the community with a FREE Valentine’s Day community meal distribution held in the parking lot of Coal Street Park, 38 Coal St., beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14. The distribution is made possible through the generosity of the Altitude Foundation.

Meals will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. Please do not arrive early. Food distribution will not begin until the start time listed. You may drive or walk up to receive food, unless otherwise noted.

Other upcoming distributions:

• Saturday, Feb. 26, noon, at Children’s Service Center, 335 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Distribution is sponsored in part by Children’s Service Center

• Tuesday, March 8, 5 p.m. at Hanover Area High School, 1600 Sans Souci Pkwy., Hanover Township.

• Tuesday, March 15, 5 p.m. at Pittston Tomato Festival Grounds, 9 Spring Alley, Pittston.

• Thursday, March 24, 5 p.m., Eye Care Associates, 789 Airport Road, Suite 105, Hazleton. Distribution sponsored by Eye Care Associates

Fork Over Love is a 501(c)(3) organization that purchases hot, chef-made meals from small, independent restaurants and then distributes those meals at locations throughout the community for free. Everyone is welcome, from neighbors in need of meals, to those looking to pick up dinner and pay it forward to help support local restaurants.

For more information, to donate, if you are a restaurant and would like to apply to participate, or you want to learn how to help, visit forkoverlove.org or call 570-331-8362.

— Staff Report