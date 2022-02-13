Art and frame business thrives with downtown WB, Scranton locations

🔊 Listen to this

Marquis encourages folks to ‘c’mon down’ to downtown Wilkes-Barre and enjoy all it has to offer.’ From shopping, cuisine, and a prevailing appreciation for the arts and culture, the Diamond City is sure to satisfy.

Ken Marquis started working with his father in 1974, out of the basement. Marquis Art & Frame opened its official business location at 122 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, in 1984.

WILKES-BARRE — Marquis Art & Frame has two locations, however owner Ken Marquis says the 122 S. Main St. venue remains the “heartbeat” of the business.

It started when his father, Harry Marquis, took to framing out of his basement in the late 1960s. Ken joined his father’s “flourishing basement hobby” in 1974. A decade later, in 1984, the downtown locale was opened and it’s expanded ever since.

Now nearing his 50th year of business, though Ken will jokingly say it was a hundred years ago, the man has a lot to say about not only Marquis Art & Frame, but about downtown Wilkes-Barre as a whole.

While framing was the beginning of the family business, and they still do more than a lot of that, they also offer a full variety of art supplies as well as galleries. The downstairs gallery is open to the public six days a week, and there is a second floor gallery which serves to highlight local artists, although COVID-19 has since put a halt to that.

“We’re playing it by ear,” Ken said, “because things keep changing on the COVID front.”

But that’s not to say there isn’t a lot to be excited about for the future.

With Marquis Art & Frame being just across the street from the Sordoni Gallery, and just a stone’s throw away from the Wyoming Valley Art League in the Circle Center, there’s a never-ending rotation of culture and promotion of the arts in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

And while, of course, the pandemic brought its challenges and some businesses were lost in the process, Ken says, “We’re expecting to have a good 2022. I have the numbers to back that up and I feel very optimistic about that.” What he’s most optimistic about, however, is the Downtown Rebound in it’s entirety — for every downtown business.

“The Diamond City Partnership, I’m happy to say, has made the downtown safer and cleaner, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Ken remarked. He spoke at length about the organization’s promoting of the arts, of working with City Hall to bring new recreation to the area, and John Mayday’s work with the River Common committee.

“There’s lots planned for this spring and summer. It’s for those reasons and many others that I feel confident that things are coming back, and a lot of that has to do with the arts,” Marquis remarked. He mentioned how Mayday and Co. brought venues to downtown for the performing arts, how the F.M. Kirby Center has a full schedule once again, and how all of these separate pieces working in cohesion bring a “vibrancy” to downtown.

He hinted at yet-to-be unveiled happenings with the arts and the River Common, as well as some potential new restaurant openings and the new luxury apartments that will be opening this year.

In closing, however, Marquis wanted to make one thing very clear: “The mistake that many people have about downtown Wilkes-Barre … there is a substantial contingency of people that feel the downtown is not safe,” he said. “If not seven days a week, I’m certainly here six days a week. We have a safe downtown and statistics prove that.”

“I tell people, ‘C’mon down, don’t feel that it’s unsafe. Whether you’re visiting a restaurant in the evening or you’re doing some downtown shopping, it’s a safe neighborhood,’” he says of those who may be timid.

For folks like Ken Marquis and others working to rebound, a city is only as good as its culture. It’d be a safe thing, then, to say that the Diamond City has a bright future and a lot to look forward to.

You can visit Marquis Art & Frame’s Wilkes-Barre location Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Scranton location at 515 Center St. operates on the same hours.