🔊 Listen to this

Edwardsville native George Toma with Jordan Choman, a native of Hanover Township and graduate of Holy Redeemer High School and Penn State University at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, site of today’s Super Bowl LVI. Choman is representing The Washington Football Team franchise as a member of Toma’s Super Bowl crew.

Edwardsville native George Toma stands on an upper level looking out over SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, site of today’s Super Bowl LVI. Toma has been in charge of field preparations for all 56 Super Bowls.

WILKES-BARRE — Catherine Toma Dulski remembers when her little brother used to play in the coal fields along Church Street in Edwardsville and how she and George would split household chores.

“But I was the one who had to do more chores around the house,” Dulski said. “Sometimes we had a squabble, but I love him and I’m so glad he is doing what he always wanted to do.”

Dulski, 95, is the older sister of George Toma, the Edwardsville native who has been in charge of field preparations for all 56 Super Bowls. Not much of a football fan, Dulski said she will look at the game today and check out what her little brother did to make the field look great and play safe.

“I really think it’s great,” she said. “If only our mother could see this — she would be so happy and proud.”

“Proud” is the first word that comes out when you talk to George Toma’s family — his three sons — Chip, Rick and Ryan — and his niece, Susan Dulski Dicton, and her husband, Ed.

And there’s a lot to be proud of: Toma has built a career that has taken him around the world and he is admired and respected as the main man when it comes to athletic field maintenance and preparation. He has earned the nicknames of “The Sod God” and “Nitty Gritty Dirt Man” and he has written books and has spoken at seminars and he has trained nearly every head groundskeeper working today, either in person or through his legendary teachings.

Yes, Catherine Dulski’s little brother — she is 95 and George turned 93 on Feb. 2 — has made his family, friends and all of his beloved Wyoming Valley extremely proud of his work and the example he has set.

“Like I say every year, the handprints of everyone from Wyoming Valley are on all 56 Super Bowl fields,” Toma said. “I will always love the Valley With a Heart.”

Back in those “good old days,” as Catherine calls them, George played football and baseball with his buddies and he learned his trade at Artillery Park from his neighbor, Stan Scheckler. That sent Toma on a storied career as head groundskeeper for all 56 Super Bowls, making a name for himself in the groundskeeping world.

But a Wyoming Valley baseball park on Northampton Street in Kingston is where it all began.

In 2014, when Toma came home for a visit, he had this to say:

“I’ve lived in Kansas City since 1957, but this is my home. The Valley With A Heart is where I tell everybody I’m from — it’s on every Super Bowl credential I’ve worn . The people here are like family. If it weren’t for what I learned here at this place, I wouldn’t be where I am today. This will always be my home town.”

Toma’s father died when George was 10. The family lived on Swallow Street and his neighbor across the street was Scheckler, who worked as groundskeeper for the Wilkes-Barre Barons of the Class A Eastern League.

“He was like a father to me,” Toma said. “I learned a lot from him.”

Toma started hanging around at the park with Scheckler around 1941. Scheckler took Toma under his wing. Toma watched and listened and worked hard, learning his trade.

In 1946, Toma became head groundskeeper at Artillery and Scheckler took over driving the team bus and doubled as the trainer.

Toma held the position until 1950 when he entered the military and went to Korea. He returned in 1953 to find no baseball at Artillery — Wilkes-Barre had lost its franchise to Reading.

“There was real baseball in this ballpark,” Toma said. “Every time I would run into Bob Lemon, or Richie Ashburn or Don Zimmer, they would always talk about Wilkes-Barre.”

Dulski remembers George coming home from school, putting his working clothes on to go with Scheckler to the park.

“Stan Scheckler was a great man” Dulski said. “George learned a lot. His fields always look so nice.”

George and Catherine both attended Edwardsville High School. Their dad, George Sr., died young and their mom, Mary lived to 86.

“I miss those days,” Dulski said. “I miss George too. I always enjoy talking to him. We talk about those good old days. We both miss them.”

Family matters

When Ed Dicton thinks about what his wife’s uncle has accomplished in his career, he said he always gets goosebumps.

“It really is amazing when you think about it,” Dicton said. “When you see where he started and where he is now and all that he has done in-between, it’s truly amazing.”

Ed’s wife, Susan, is Catherine Dulski’s daughter and she agrees that Uncle George is an amazing man.

“My mom always looks for him to see if she can see him at the Super Bowl,” Susan said. “We still get a kick out of a picture Uncle George sent of him with Lady Gaga. But as a family, we all feel very proud of what he has accomplished.”

His three sons

Chip Toma, 65, lives in Florida and he owns a home in Plymouth. He said he marvels at the fact that his dad has been preparing the field for all 56 Super Bowls.

“Dad is a fixture,” Chip said. “But he’s my dad first, then he is George Toma, the Sod God. It’s so great to see and watch his success over the years. I’m so happy for him.”

Chip works for the Minnesota Twins at the team’s training facility in Fort Myers.

“Dad has always made us all so proud,” Chip said. “From those days at Artillery Park up to now, he remembers everybody. And he means what he says about those handprints on every field, Dad lives in Kansas City, but his home will always be Wyoming Valley.”

Rick Toma 57, lives in Milford, Pa. He said he sure hopes he has the same genes as his father and Aunt Catherine.

“And I hope I’ll, always have the same energy level, work ethic, and mental sharpness and toughness as they do,” Rick said. “Dad works and lives like a man half his age. He learned his work ethic from his days in Wyoming Valley. That never leaves him.”

Rick is a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army in Desert Storm and Desert Shield earning the Bronze Star as a tank platoon leader.

Of his father, Rick said, “He’s a better dad than he is a groundskeeper, and that is saying a lot. Dad has never stopped parenting to this day. As active as he is in his work, he is just as active in being our dad.”

Rick said he “finally nailed it” in his Christmas gift for his dad — a subscription to the Sunday Times Leader.

“He is just so tickled and thrilled with it,” Rick said. “He reads every page. He loves reading about the Wyoming Valley.”

Ryan Toma was 6 months old when he attended his first of 39 Super Bowls and former CBS sports anchor Phyllis George carried him around the field.

Ryan, 38, said his father is still like “a kid in a candy store.”

“My Dad is sassy as all hell,” Ryan once said of his dad.

George said his family taught him that solid work ethic.

“It comes from all of the people whose hard work built Wyoming Valley,” George said. “All those coal miners who worked so hard underneath the ground. I do my work on top of the ground.”

Toma said he talked to Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown and he told him that he knew his dad, Paul Brown. and that he wore a Stetson hat, a suit and a top coat.

Toma said he often makes Pennsylvania connections to players and coaches who have been in the Super Bowl — even several Wyoming Valley connections.

The game

Carol Brown, M.D., a native of Plymouth, now lives in Los Angeles and she is a season ticket holder to the Rams games.

So how does it feel for a dedicated (and at times crazy) Rams fan to not only have the storybook team in the Super Bowl, but at home in LA in the remarkable SoFi stadium?

“Absolutely awesome!” Brown said. “LA is the town of glitz, glamour, and game winners.”

Brown said fans there can be fickle and not very forgiving if their team doesn’t finish on top.

“It’s not new math, but more fans seemed to surface exponentially as the wins kept improbably piling up in the home stretch,” she said. “Having been to all but one home game this season, I can attest to the palpable increased energy and excitement of the fans in the stadium and all over the city. It’s like the holidays returned.”

Brown said people are smiling more, giving strangers a high five, wearing Rams logos and colors, voicing a conviction that this is the Rams time, and being generally nice.

“It’s exhilarating and uplifting,” Brown said. “Perhaps it’s because LA did not even have a football team for two decades and now we have a winner. Maybe it counters the pandemic weariness many of us are feeling. Whatever the reason, it is a downright fun Hollywood story. What could be better than having your home team in the Super Bowl at SoFi?

“Well, a win would do it. Go Rams!”

‘Hawkeye’ helper

Toma has a new member — Jordan Choman, 23, of Hanover Township, a graduate of Holy Redeemer High School and Penn State and he is a member of The Washington Football Team’s grounds crew.

Toma affectionately calls Choman “Hawkeye.”

The two Wyoming Valley natives, separated by 70 years, have been working together to get the field ready, along with 32 “captains” representing all NFL teams.

“Jordan has been outstanding — and then some,” Toma said of “Hawkeye. “He’s the best — very dedicated and intelligent. He really knows turf management.”

Choman is the youngest of five children of Matt and Maria Choman of Oxford Street, Hanover Township. He now lives in Reston, Va.

Choman said it’s been an honor to meet Toma and to learn from him.

“He’s a legend,” Choman said of Toma.

From the coal fields near Swallow Street, to Artillery Park to Kansas City and to all 56 Super Bowls, the legend that is George Toma lives on — and then some.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.