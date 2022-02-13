🔊 Listen to this

To keep the streak alive of holding an annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Pittston, an unannounced parade was held in 2021.

The Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick will, once again, take part on parade day, March 5, at downtown Pittston.

Exeter native Irish Step Dancer Breana Canell, entertained the audiences in all the bars participating in the Pub Crawl in 2018. This year’s Pub Crawl is being held on Saturday, Feb. 26, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, Pittston.

The annual Leprechaun Loop, a one-mile run through the streets of Pittston will start at 11 a.m. prior to the start of the 9th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade of Pittston.

PITTSTON — The City of Pittston’s 9th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back on track since 2020 when the annual parade was last held with full attendance. The parade will take place on Saturday, March 5, stepping off at noon.

“Our committee is really excited to be able to provide Greater Pittston with a beautiful day full of wonderful memories for families once again,” Sarah Donahue, parade co-chair, said. “The last few years have been really difficult for a lot of people. Parade Day is a great opportunity for people to come together, laugh, smile and celebrate, despite the challenges we have faced.”

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been run by a private entity over the last eight years has an unofficial City of Pittston event with the city’s blessing. Since last year, the city and parade organizers have agreed for Pittston to take it over and Donahue feels it is the right time to do so.

“I think it’s a very good move in our direction to find a permanent home to ensure the long term success of our parade,” Donahue said. “Our committee is still in charge of planning the parade, we just have an official structure organization to help us. Becky Latona is being retained as our bookkeeper, which is super helpful.”

Last year an unofficial unannounced parade took place with approximately 20 participants to mark the parade’s anniversary date and keep the parade streak intact.

The St. Patrick’s Day events begin in Pittston the week before the parade on Saturday, Feb. 26, with the Little Miss & Mister Leprechaun contest for children from three to seven years old at the Pittston Memorial Library at noon. Contestants are asked to be at the library by 11:30 a.m.

An entry form can be found on the event’s Facebook website. Winners of the contest will appear in the parade the following week.

The popular Pub Crawl will held on Saturday, Feb. 26, beginning at the Knights of Columbus, Main Street, from 6 to 7 p.m., Tomato Bar & Bistro from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. followed by The Red Mill from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drum Band will accompany pub-crawlers at the three locations. The public is welcome to join the crawl.

The Downtown Pittston Partnership and the City of Pittston are sponsoring the Little Miss & Mister Leprechaun contest and Pub Crawl.

Parade day begins with Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, William Street, at 9 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

The annual Leprechaun Loop 5K will be held on the morning of parade day on March 5 at 11 a.m.

This year’s 5K will have a twist as the course will be run in reverse as previous years. Runners may register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Pittston/LeprechaunLoop.

Registration is $35 per runner, which includes a long sleeve T-shirt, or $20 without a T-shirt. Organizers are encouraging running groups to form their own teams and design their own shirts through MadTees located in Dupont.

If you choose to create your own T-shirt, you will be given a discount when you call MadTees at 570-654-8337. Give the code “leprechaun.”

A portion of your order will be donated to WNEP-TV’s Ryan’s Run to raise awareness and funds for children and adults with disabilities at Allied Services.

On race morning, registration and packet pickup will be held at the Greater Pittston YMCA at the Main Street entrance beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Participating runners will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt. Trophies will be awarded to the top male and female runners. Medals will be given to 1st place runners in each of the following age categories: 11 and under, 19 and under, 20 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59, 60 and over. There will be prizes also be awarded for the three best St. Patrick’s Day-themed outfits.

“We’re excited for our new Leprechaun Loop 5k (3.17) Race, it will be the same Tomato Festival 5K course but reverse,” Donahue said. “It will be interesting to see how runners fare going the opposite way.”

Pittston St. Patrick’s Day Parade mid-weight hooded sweatshirts are available to order before midnight on Sunday, Feb. 20. Set your browser to https://tinyurl.com/yc7n7vm3 to purchase the sweatshirt for $30 each.

“I know we throw a pretty good parade, but two years ago we had no idea that we’d end up being the best parade in the world, because we were practically the only one,” Donahue said, referring to Pittston holding their St. Patrick’s Day Parade just days before the pandemic hit, essentially cancelling all Irish parades in 2020.

“So many people have said to me throughout COVID that it was the last fun weekend they had before things shut down. It makes you really think about and appreciate the value of a fun day with family and friends. You never know when it might be the last one. We’re really looking forward to Parade Day,” Donahue concluded.

According to Donahue, there is still time to enter the parade. Parade participants will need to fill out an entry form at https://tinyurl.com/3su4duyk.

For further information on the 9th Annual Pittston St. Patrick’s Day Parade and event, you can go to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pittstonstpatsparade or email Sarah Donahue at [email protected]