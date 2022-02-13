🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Sunday showed Luzerne County with 64 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,259.

The county’s total cases are now at 71,803 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 42,064 cases and 700 deaths; Monroe County has 36,348 cases and 495 deaths.

The Department of Health on Sunday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 2,407 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,724,802.

Weekly update

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Feb. 7:

• 75.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

• 122,642 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:

• 50,215 booster doses administered in the past week.

• 16,067 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

• The total number of vaccines administered dropped by 25.3% compared to the previous week.

• The daily average number of cases was 5,487.

• The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 7 was 25.8 percent lower than on Jan. 31.

• The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 20.1% and 17.1%, respectively.

• Approximately 17.3% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.

•27.6% of all ventilators statewide are in use.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

