Brandon Matthews continued his torrid start to the 2022 golf season by winning the Korn Ferry Tour’s Astara Championship in Bogota, Columbia, on Sunday.

The victory comes a week after the Pittston Area and Temple graduate finished tied for second at the Panama Championship. He started the season by finishing 33rd and 22nd in two tournaments in the Bahamas.

In Sunday’s fourth round, Matthews shot a 5-under 66 to finish with a 72-hole score of 19 under. He topped second-place finishers Ryan McCormick and Ben Griffin by a stroke.

