EDWARDSVILLE — Borough police charged a Plymouth woman with stealing nearly $10,000 from daily deposits while she worked as a store manager at the West Side Mall Dollar General store.

Christina Marie Yantorn, 35, of Turner Street, admitted to stealing cash claiming she was attempting to move on from an abusive relationship, according to court records.

Yantorn was arraigned Friday by District Judge David A. Barilla in Forty Fort on 12 counts each of theft by deception and theft by failing to make required disposition of funds. She was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Chrissy Yates, district manager for Dollar General, reported Yantorn had stolen money from nightly deposits. Yantorn was the manager of the West Side Mall store.

Yates claimed the thefts took place from Jan. 1 to Feb. 11 totaling $9,150, the complaint says.

Dollar General District Regional Manager Heather Sborz told police deposit slips were altered as it appeared Yantorn used old deposit slips and changed the date and cash amount before depositing the store’s daily cash intake, according to the complaint.

Yantorn allegedly gave a written confession about the missing cash.

Police included Yantorn’s statement in the complaint stating she covered the dates and cash amounts on deposit slips and would swipe cash from the deposit bag.