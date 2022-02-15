Guests check out restored train station as new visitors’ center opens

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — While the rest of the world celebrates love of significant others, Visit Luzerne County is celebrating love of the region, its rich history and all it has to offer with the opening of their new location.

Nestled on the aptly — and newly named — Old Train Station Road (that’s 200 Old Train Station Road, to be exact), Visit Luzerne County has picked quite the renowned location since moving from Public Square.

Executive Director Alan K. Stout said on Monday afternoon the foot traffic has been constant since opening at 8:30a.m. “There’s been an endless stream of people throughout the day and it’s great to talk to them. They all have stories about the building.”

The building he’s referring to, of course, is the new home of Visit Luzerne County, the old train station. Originally built for the Lehigh and Susquehanna Railroad in 1868, the building was then turned over to the Central Railroad of New Jersey in 1871. It’s had many iterations since then, including a favorite and fond memory for many locals: The Station and Market Street Square. The nightclub, restaurant and hotel was a hotspot for party goers for years until it closed. The building then sat unused for nearly 15 years until it was decided to be the new home for Visit Luzerne County.

Janice Loucks, of Wilkes-Barre, was very happy to see the building being put to good use. “People would be walking around Public Square saying, ‘Where could we find a good restaurant? What’s there to do in the area? Now they can come here, get all the answers and be on their way,” she said.

Loucks reflected on her history with the building as well, saying, “I came here in the olden days when it was a disco place, it was fun. But the nostalgia of the whole thing … it was a beautiful building and I believe in restoration of buildings.” She continued on, “I mean this is what the region’s about. We’ve got to utilize what we have here.

Stout said, “We love hearing the stories and we love people coming in and sharing with us.” And more so, he said many people came in to express their joy at the location once more being put to good use. “There is a genuine joy,” he says, “that this building was saved. ‘I’m so happy something was done,’ we’ve heard that all day long.”

The new Visit Luzerne County location is open Monday through Friday from 8:30a.m. to 4:30p.m. and there’s still much more to look forward to, as Stout mentioned there’s still beautification to be done on the exterior, as well as landscaping, and a full-scale ceremonial ribbon cutting once spring rolls around.