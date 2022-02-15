🔊 Listen to this

WYOMING — A news conference was held recently to officially name and unveil new signs designating the Eighth Street Bridge that carries state Route 1021 across the Susquehanna River in Wyoming Borough, as the “George J. Dennis Jr. Memorial Bridge.”

In February 2021, Kaufer and Yudichak announced that legislation to rename the Eighth Street Bridge in Wyoming after Dennis, a former PennDOT employee, had passed unanimously in the state Senate.

Dennis, a lifelong West Wyoming resident and PennDOT employee, was killed on the job on Feb. 11, 1972.

“Our community was blessed in having such a dedicated and hard-working man like George Dennis Jr.,” Kaufer said in a release issued a year ago. “To pay homage to the legacy of Mr. Dennis and his family, I am pleased to share that we are one step closer to having a portion of State Route 1021 dedicated in his honor thanks to the support of my House and Senate colleagues.”

The bill, named PA HB12, notes that Dennis was a graduate of West Wyoming High School, and served as borough councilman in addition to his 11 years working with PennDOT.

“George Dennis Jr. was a leader in the community of West Wyoming and he was a dedicated PennDOT employee who died in the line of duty,” said Yudichak. “I am pleased to join with Rep. Kaufer in calling on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to honor the life of George Dennis Jr. with this fitting and lasting memorial.”

