WILKES-BARRE — The VALOR Clinic Foundation (VCF) will be hosting a Stand Down to distribute foods and supplies to homeless veterans in Wilkes-Barre on March 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will take place at the corner of Market St. and Wilkes-Barre Blvd. near the McDonald’s.

VALOR’s Stand Down events are held monthly in East Stroudsburg, Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Hazleton, Wilkes-Barre and Lansford, meaning a Stand Down happens basically every weekend in Pennsylvania, as well as several other states.

Zacheriah Taylor, a veteran with VCF and charged with organizing the Wilkes-Barre event says, “Our goal is to give a hand to help on the homefront to those who are struggling and show them we care.”

According to VALOR Clinic’s website, “You can help us hold Stand Downs by donating food, clothing, money, or your time to volunteer to make these events possible.”

VALOR aims to provide “clothing, food and a hot meal to our Veteran homeless population,” according to the website and Taylor adds, “VALOR also provides essential survival gear like tents, sleeping bags and tarps to the homeless veterans.”

You can help out by visiting the aforementioned website or by calling VALOR at 570-664-6468.