NANTICOKE — Luzerne County Community College continues to substantially exceed the national average in pass rates for students taking the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) for Registered Nurses with Associate Degrees in nursing.

According to a media release, LCCC’s pass rate in 2021 was 95.12%, compared to the national average of 78.78%. The National Council of State Boards of Nursing, which developed the NCLEX and other nursing exams, ranks LCCC’s nursing program in the top 15% or local programs, based on the percentage of graduates passing the test for 2021.

The college’s program is ranked in the top 10% of associate degree nursing programs, according to the media release, and the top 13% of all nursing programs, including bachelor degree programs.

“The Luzerne County Community College Nursing program continues to fill the community need for nurses by providing qualified and competent registered nurses during the national nursing shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said.

LCCC offers a two-year degree approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. The program is provided at the main campus in Nanticoke with both daytime and evening/weekend programs for both traditional students and working Licensed Practical Nurses seeking to become Registered Nurses. The program is also offered days at the college’s Northumberland Center.

Tuition for full-time students living in Luzerne County is $2,835 per semester plus lab fees and textbooks/supplies, though the LCCC Foundation, Inc. awards more than $100,000 in scholarships for nursing students each year.

“The curriculum is designed to prepare competent associate degree nurses who are eligible to meet licensing requirements for registered nurses and are able to practice nursing in acute care, long-term care, homes, clinics, physician’s offices, or other agencies established to meet the health needs of individuals,” the release said.