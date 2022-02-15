🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 76 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new death2. The county’s death count is at 1,271.

The county’s total cases are now at 71,927 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 42,149 cases and 708 deaths; Monroe County has 36,382 cases and 497 deaths.

The Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 2,481 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,729,277.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

