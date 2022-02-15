🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright Tuesday announced $11,576,275 in federal funding for several area projects from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development, that he said will help improve the economy and quality of life in rural areas.

“I am grateful to the USDA for seeing the value in these projects and for continued support of our district,” said Cartwright, D-Moosic. “I will continue to be a strong advocate for investment in rural communities across Northeastern Pennsylvania as we work to grow our local economies and strengthen infrastructure. I encourage local governments, nonprofits and businesses to explore what USDA Rural Development has to offer.”

• $11.4 million Community Facility Direct Loan to the Bear Creek Foundation in Luzerne County to construct a 36,000 square-foot addition to its existing charter school.

• $33,200 Economic Impact Initiative Grant to Edwardsville Borough to purchase a new Chevrolet Tahoe with attachments. The vehicle will be used for daily monitoring and enforcing codes and zoning laws.

• $59,350 Rural Energy for America Grant to the Harmony Mountain Institute for Living LLC in Lackawanna County to purchase and install a 164-kilowatt (kW) ground-mount solar photovoltaic system. The solar array will be installed in an open area on their property.

• $83,725 Rural Energy for America Grant to Nexus 1 LLC in Luzerne County to help fund the LED facility lighting upgrade project for NEXUS 1 LLC, which will replace outdated incandescent lighting through the offices and factory with state-of-the-art, energy efficient LED lighting equipment.

“These organizations and businesses are part of the fabric of the rural communities they serve,” said Bob Morgan, USDA Rural Development PA State Director. “These investments will improve energy efficiency and public buildings as well as provide much needed equipment for our local communities throughout rural Pennsylvania. USDA Rural Development is proud to administer these loans and grants where they are needed most.”

USDA Rural Development administers more than 50 economic development programs as part of the agency’s Build Back Better initiative to help rural America build back better, stronger and more equitably than ever before.

For more information on the award programs listed above — which include Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants, Economic Impact Initiative Grants and Rural Energy for America Program — contact the USDA Rural Development State Office at 717-237-2153, or email [email protected]

