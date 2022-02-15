🔊 Listen to this

MOUNTAIN TOP — There is an old saying usually uttered when someone is about to go on stage and perform — “break a leg.”

Caroline Jones gave that good luck offering a new twist.

A few weeks before Jones was to compete in the Miss Pennsylvania Volunteer pageant, Jones broke her foot during a trip to Paris, France.

Having to compete with a brace on her left leg, Jones did not let the injury hold her back — she won.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, Jones, 25, was crowned “Miss Pennsylvania Volunteer” and will now represent the state in the national pageant on May 7, in Jackson, Tennessee.

A native of Mountain Top, Jones was crowned the first-ever “Miss Pennsylvania Volunteer” at the Miss Pennsylvania Volunteer pageant in Philadelphia.

The Miss Volunteer America is a nationwide, service-oriented scholarship program that seeks to empower young women across the country through educational scholarships and extraordinary opportunities. The five pillars of the program focus on scholarship, education, responsibility, volunteerism and empowerment.

“I’m so excited to represent our state,” Jones said. “I will be the best representative I can be. I promise to make all of Pennsylvania proud.”

Jones is a graduate of Holy Redeemer High School and King’s College. She is employed by The Princeton Group as a Financial Advisor and Assistant Vice President in the Wilkes-Barre and Yardley offices. She recently earned her Master of Science from the College For Financial Planning.

Jones is the daughter of Bill and Janet Jones of Dorrance Township. Her dad is President/CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

Jones competed against contestants from across the state in several phases of competition — interview, talent, fitness and wellness, evening gown and on-stage question. She is an accomplished pianist and selected “Midnight Escapade” for her talent presentation.

Her service platform promotes Childhood Literacy and she is an author of four children’s books. She said she has volunteered for years in the “read to Succeed” program, helping young students learn how to read.

“I have always been an advocate for promoting childhood literacy,” she said. “And now I will be able to do that all across the state.”

Jones said she is in the process of working on her schedule that will take her throughout the state to schools and organizations to promote childhood literacy.

As the state title holder, Jones will receive $3,000 in scholarship funding. She was also selected as the recipient of the Evening Gown Award of $500 in memory of Stephen Yearick, a nationally renowned evening gown and costume designer who had supported pageantry for decades.

“It is an absolute honor and privilege to be crowned the first Miss Pennsylvania Volunteer,” Jones said. “While Miss Volunteer America is a relatively new pageant system, it is built on time-tested values and empowers young women to lead, serve, and achieve. I am really looking forward to representing the state, helping to build the system, and more importantly, helping young women as I have been helped.”

Jones was sponsored by the Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship Organization, a local preliminary program, where she previously earned the title of Miss Commonwealth. Dr. Sherri Homanko, Executive Director of the Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship Organization, has been Jones’ mentor for the past four years.

“Caroline is a hardworking individual,” said Dr. Homanko. “She is a testament to our program of mentoring young women to set and achieve goals, build confidence, become well-rounded individuals, and volunteer in the community. I have no doubt in my mind Caroline is ready for the national competition and can achieve anything she sets her mind to.”

For more information on how to schedule her for topics related to her service platform or her education, email [email protected]

For additional information on the pageant program, email [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.