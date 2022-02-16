🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Pittston man deemed a lifetime sexual offender in Lackawanna County Court where he was sentenced to state prison in 2019 could benefit with a lesser sentence on child corruption charges in Luzerne County Court.

Arthur John Webb III, 46, of Panama Street, was arrested by Pittston police in April 2021 on allegations of lewd behavior from two girls.

One girl claimed Webb forced her to wear diapers and drink from a baby bottle and the other girl reported Webb would repeatedly sniff her hair when he forced her to sit on his lap, according to court records.

Before his arrest by Pittston police, Webb pled guilty to statutory sexual assault in Lackawanna County Court and was sentenced in November 2019 to three-to-eight years in state prison. Scranton police charged Webb with sexually assaulting a then 15-year-old girl between April and June 2018, court records say.

For his Luzerne County case, Webb pled guilty to two counts of corruption of minors and was scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Tuesday.

Webb’s attorney, Benjamin Stanton, raised an issue regarding sentencing guidelines, arguing the Lackawanna County case should not be used to heighten his sentence in Luzerne County.

Stanton said the offenses in Pittston occurred before he was accused of sexually assaulting a girl in Scranton.

Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino said sentencing guidelines are based on “convictions,” but agreed with Stanton that the Pittston offenses occurred before Webb was arrested by Scranton police.

“To me, the sentencing guidelines are crystal clear,” Sklarosky said.

If the Lackawanna County case is included in Webb’s sentencing on the child corruption case, he could face a longer prison sentence.

Stanton said the corruption case, without the Lackawanna County conviction, could warrant a probation sentence.

Over Stanton’s objection, Sklarosky continued Webb’s sentencing hearing to allow Ferentino to review sentencing guidelines.

Sklarosky will schedule Webb’s sentencing at a later date.