Owners to seek variances and other exceptions following citations

KINGSTON — The owners of a floral shop and coffee cafe found to be in violation of Kingston’s zoning code last month will be back in front of the Zoning Board Wednesday night.

Tom Bedford of Matterns Floral Co., which was cited by Kingston Zoning Officer Dave Yefko last year for not having the required amount of parking spaces to allow the business to function as a retail cafe and for operating as a BYOB establishment, will appear in front of the Zoning Board at 7 p.m..

The violations were upheld by the Zoning Board in a meeting on Jan. 19, although the Board did allow Matterns to continue operating unimpeded while they prepared to apply for additional variances.

The owners of Matterns will be presenting applications for variances and other exceptions that would allow them to continue operating their business as they’ve done since opening a cafe inside the existing Mattern’s Floral and Gift back in September of 2021.

A legal notice posted earlier this month about tonight’s meeting included the specific applications that Matterns would be applying for, including:

• A variance for the reduction of an additional 11 parking spots beyond the original variance granted in August of 2021;

• Approval for a change of use as a result of the coffee station, which has formerly been classified as an accessory use to the floral shop, that would allow Matterns to operate as a retail coffee shop open to anyone. This would also allow for the combined floral shop/cafe to operate as a special event center, classifying the entire building as a mixed use;

• A Special Exception to operate as a BYOB entity for special events; and

• A variance to allow the hosting of BYOB events within 300 feet of a residential district.

The meeting is open to the public, and will be held at the Kingston Municipal Building at 500 Wyoming Ave. in Kingston. Masks are required and social distancing is recommended.