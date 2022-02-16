🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Township Police Chief Al Walker has announced his retirement, effective March 4, after 34 years of service, including 13 years in his current position.

Walker, 57, a Hanover Township native, began thinking about retirement after a dogfight with COVID-19 in 2020. He has decided now is the time to move forward and enter into the next chapter of his life.

“I just decided it was time to do other things,” Walker said. He spoke of the immense responsibility of protecting the community and his officers, saying, “… to have that on your shoulders is an important responsibility I took very seriously, and now I’d like to have less responsibilities,” highlighting that last bit with a hearty and well-earned laugh.

And while he may be stepping down, that does not at all mean he’s done giving back to his community. Walker intends on finding different ways to give back, as he said, “Whether that’s volunteering or doing something like that, because I love this community. I’ll still be a member of the community and it’s important to be a good member of the community and help out where you can.”

While he reflected on his long career in law enforcement, Walker pointed to several high points.

In 2010, Walker was selected to attend the FBI National Academy — the most prestigious training academy for law enforcement executives outside of the FBI. The training took place in Quantico, Virginia, at the FBI Academy. “Loved that,” Walker said, “because you’re down there with 250 other executives, not necessarily Chiefs, but law enforcement executives from all across the world. It was a great experience.”

Selection for the FBI National Academy is as rigorous as the training, and Walker proved his mettle and completed the course.

In 2013, he and his team were able to get the Hanover Township Police Department accredited by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, making it only the fourth department in Luzerne County to do so. “And what that means,” he said, “is that it validates that we are using the most up-to-date policies and procedures and when we’re out serving our community, we’re doing it the right way.”

The department is up for a three year re-accreditation review in June.

Walker also worked his way up the ranks and served as President of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association from 2019 into 2020.

He says all of these things “have really brought joy to me to do.” What he’s most proud of, however, is being the Chief of Police in his hometown. “It comes from the heart.” he said. “I was born and raised here and having the opportunity to be the Chief in an area where you’re born and raised is very special to me.”

While he acknowledges that time will tell the story of his legacy, he would like folks to think that he always did his best to, “provide quality professional police services to our residents.” If they think that,” he said, “I would be very honored.”

Walker will be recognized at this evening’s commissioners’ meeting, during which his successor will also be announced.

Walker has high expectations for the next chief, however, he said, “I believe wholeheartedly that under new leadership, our department will continue to evolve in a positive way.” He expects residents to enjoy the same highly professional and ethical service, and that the force will continue to do the right things, day-in and day-out.

When he’s not continuing serve the community in retirement, Walker hopes to do some traveling, pursue his other interests, and catch up on his “Honey-Do” list, which he jokingly admitted he was pretty well behind on.