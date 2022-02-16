🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Step By Step, Inc. announced the promotion its long-time controller Susie O’Donnell to the position of Vice President of Finance.

O’Donnell has been with Step By Step for more than 20 years and has a deep understanding of financial and operational positions.

Eric Lindey, Step By Step’s President/CEO, said, “It is so exciting to welcome Susie, with her extensive knowledge of our financial and program services at Step By Step, as the new VP of Finance. She will add tremendous value to our consumers and staff.”

O’Donnell has a master’s degree in finance from King’s College and bachelor’s degree in accounting. O’Donnell was recently a Trustee and Missions Committee Treasurer for the Trucksville United Methodist Church. She is active with a variety of school and community organizations. Prior to joining Step By Step, O’Donnell served as an Accounting Manager for CIW Enterprises.

Step By Step Inc., is a private, non-profit corporation providing community support services to individuals with intellectual disabilities, behavioral health difficulties, autism spectrum disorders, and physical disabilities. Established in 1977, the agency provides services to over 2,000 individuals in four regions across more than a dozen counties in Pennsylvania.

— Staff Report