WILKES-BARRE — A Kid’s Skating Clinic will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the ice rink on Public Square.

Karel Zubris will conduct the clinic and offer basic skills for beginners. Participants should bring their own skates. Helmets are suggested, but not required, for kids.

Zubris has been a fixture of Northeastern Pennsylvania amateur sports and ice-skating communities for more than four decades. She got her start at Hollenback Golf course on cold winter days with her sisters. From there she was one of first skaters to hit the ice at the new Ice-A-Rama in Wilkes-Barre in 1977. She later joined learn-to-skate group lessons and taught classes there for more than 20 years at the former Ice A Rama, Stadium on Ice Lackawanna County, The Toyota SportsPlex in Wilkes-Barre and The Rev in Pittston.

Zubris was a skating judge for the Keystone State Games for many years and was one of the founding members of the Diamond City Figure Skating Club, where she served as public relations chair. She is a member of the Professional Skaters Association, The Ice Skating Institute, and the United States Figure Skating Association. In 2013, Zubris was inducted into the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame and The Plains Sports Hall of fame for her coaching, contributions, and promotion of ice skating in Luzerne County.