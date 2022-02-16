🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — Jeffrey Box, President & CEO of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance (NEPA Alliance), Tuesday announce that Elizabeth (Betsy) McGrath Ardizoni has joined the staff as a Community & Economic Development Manager and Ken Doolittle has rejoined the staff as a Business Finance Manager.

Doolittle will be responsible for continuing the success of the NEPA Alliance’s loan programs, working closely with the SBA 504 program. He will be charged with reviewing business loan applications and advising clients on the proper path towards loan approval. Doolittle will also deal with aspects of financial statement analysis, credit analysis, data entry, and data reporting.

Doolittle earned his bachelor’s degree in Finance from Duquesne University in 2014. After graduation, he immediately started pursuing his M.B.A in Finance & Investments from Marywood University, graduating in 2016.

He has more than five years of banking experience through internships and an assistantship during graduate school. He and his wife currently reside in Clarks Summit.

McGrath Ardizoni has joined the staff as a Community & Economic Development Manager. In this role, McGrath Ardizoni will provide support to the Nonprofit & Community Assistance Center and the NEPA Grantmakers Forum. McGrath Ardizoni will provide capacity building resources and services to nonprofit organizations and grantmakers, assisting them in fulfilling their missions. She will coordinate efforts to provide all aspects of charitable communities with the tools needed to operate effectively.

McGrath Ardizoni earned her bachelor’s degree in Labor Studies and Employment Relations from Penn State. She serves on the Board of Directors of the Greater Scranton YMCA and the AFP NEPA Chapter. She is a graduate of Leadership Lackawanna’s Core Program and resides in Dunmore with her husband and son.

