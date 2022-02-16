🔊 Listen to this

SUGARLOAF TWP. —Township police arrested a man from Mississippi when he was caught with a 14-year-old girl at a hotel Tuesday night.

Justice Lamarro Brewer, 22, of Jackson, MS, told police he met the girl on a dating website and sent an Uber driver to bring the girl to the Candlewood Suites on Bomans Mill Road where he was arrested, according to court records.

Police in court records say the girl was with Brewer since Feb. 10.

According to the criminal complaint:

The girl’s mother told police her daughter was at the hotel with an adult man identified as Brewer. She reported her daughter missing on Feb. 10.

When police showed up at the hotel, they learned Brewer had rented a room.

Brewer admitted to having a female in his room but she left as he found out people were coming for her, the complaint says.

Two bags belonging to the girl were inside Brewer’s room, police allege.

Brewer told police he met the girl on a dating website and began communicating via text messages. When he traveled to the Sugarloaf Township area, he sent an Uber driver to bring the girl to the hotel admitting to having sexual relations with her since Feb. 10, the complaint says.

Police removed items and clothing from the hotel room as evidence.

Brewer was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $35,000 bail.