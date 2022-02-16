🔊 Listen to this

DURYEA — A Gouldsboro man was arraigned Wednesday on allegations he sexually assaulted a teenage girl and gave her marijuana and liquor last year.

Philip Lynott, 23, of Navaho Path, was caught by borough police with the girl inside a vehicle parked inside a car wash bay on Sept. 27, according to court records.

Lynott and the girl were partially undressed and engaged in sexual relations, court records say.

Police in court records say a half empty bottle of whiskey, marijuana and a loaded firearm were inside the vehicle.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lynott on Monday charging him with three counts each of corruption of minors and driving under the influence, and one count each of statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent exposure, indecent assault, an incompetent person not to possess a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, furnishing alcohol to a minor and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.

Lynott was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $150,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A police officer investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in a car wash bay at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 27. As the officer got closer to the vehicle, he noticed two people engaged in sex acts in the rear seat.

Lynott was not wearing a shirt and had his pants open while the girl, identified as a 14-year-old, was partially undressed, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say an unprovoked Lynott began to say, “Officer, I swear I’m not drunk. I only had a few; I swear I’m sober. I smoked two hours ago, and I have a marijuana card, its just not on me.”

Lynott became increasingly nervous and began answering questions by the officer directed to the girl.

Police allege Lynott repeatedly moved his feet where a loaded firearm was found on the floor board inside the vehicle.

The girl appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled substance, the complaint says.

Results of a blood test revealed Lynott had cannabis in his system, according to the complaint.

Police learned Lynott and the girl were communicating with each other on a social media site.