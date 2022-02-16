🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. filed an opinion to his reasons why he denied a request by Tremaine Jamison to withdraw a guilty plea to third-degree murder.

Sklarosky filed the opinion Tuesday related to Jamison’s appeal filed with the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

State police at Wilkes-Barre said Jamison, 32, fatally shot Devon Brown during a dispute at a kindergarten graduation party on Mark Drive, Marion Terrace Apartments, in Hanover Township on May 31, 2017.

Jamison pled guilty to third-degree murder midway through his jury trial in May 2021, and after Deputy Assistant District Attorney Thomas Hogans and former assistant district attorney Brittany Quinn rested their case against him.

Shortly after, Jamison acquired a new attorney, Demetrius Fannick, and wanted to withdraw his guilty plea claiming he killed Brown in self-defense. Jamison alleged Brown threatened him with a knife when he fired a .40-caliber handgun.

Sklarosky denied Jamison’s request and sentenced him to 18-to-40 years in state prison on Sept. 23.

Jamison then appealed Sklarosky’s denial with the state appellate court.

In his 11-page opinion, Sklarosky stated he denied Jamison’s request to withdraw the guilty plea saying Jamison entered the plea agreement with prosecutions by his own free will.

“When questioned during the guilty plea colloquy, (Jamison) clearly stated it was his decision to enter a guilty plea as outlined in the agreement. He acknowledged the opportunity to discuss the case with his attorney prior to his decision to tender the guilty plea,” Sklarosky wrote.

Sklarosky noted Jamison never complained of his trial attorney before and during the prosecution’s case.

Jamison later argued his trial attorney failed to investigate evidence and challenge witnesses presented by prosecutors.

In a related issue, Sklarosky on Wednesday scheduled Jamison’s trial on a firearm offense to begin April 11.

When Jamison was charged with killing Brown, he was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

The firearm offense was separated from the homicide trial.

State police allege Jamison was prohibited from possessing and carrying a firearm due to a prior conviction.

Investigators in court records say Jamison was given the .40-caliber handgun used in the fatal shooting by Basim Labeem Murdaugh, 40. Murdaugh pled guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and was sentenced to two-to-four years in state prison.