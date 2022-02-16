🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — John Lombardo Wednesday announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination in the 118th Legislative District.

Incumbent Mike Carroll, D-Avoca, recently announced he will not seek re-election.

The 118th District has historically been comprised of towns in Luzerne and Lackawanna County. Through the recent redistricting process, the district includes the Luzerne County towns of Avoca, Dupont, Duryea, Hughestown, Jenkins Township, Laflin, Pittston City, Pittston Township, West Pittston and Yatesville; and the Lackawanna County towns of Dalton, Glenburn, La Plume, Moosic, Newton, Old Forge, Ransom, Taylor and West Abington.

Lombardo, 28, lives in Pittston and he currently works full-time as a firefighter/EMT in the Pittston City Fire Bureau. Lombardo also serves as the Vice Chair of Luzerne County Council.

He is a 2011 graduate of Pittston Area High School, and he holds a Bachelors Degree in Political Science and Media Relations from Penn State University, graduating in 2015.

Lombardo said he has been involved in his community from a young age, and he was recently elected to the Luzerne County Council with the most votes of any candidate in the history of Home Rule Government.

“Northeast Pennsylvania has provided me with more opportunities than I could have every imagined, and giving back to this place that I call home is my lifelong passion,” Lombardo said. “I have said many times that NEPA is filled with opportunities. We have amazing natural wonders, a rich history, and a proud, hard working set of communities. We need representatives in Harrisburg who both understand our past, and have a vision for our future.”

If elected, Lombardo said his focus will be to work with local colleagues to help improve Pennsylvania’s economy in the wake of the pandemic, ease the burden on citizens by fighting to eliminate school property taxes, improve and repair infrastructure, secure elections, promote public safety, and make sure that government is working smarter, not harder, to improve the lives of Pennsylvanians in the 118th District and beyond.

“While my time on Luzerne County Council will be short, I remain dedicated to serving in that capacity as well,” Lombardo said. “Our government officials need to be able to work together to solve the problems we face. I have a built a strong relationship with our local leaders throughout the last decade, and I am proud to call many of them my friends. Whether talking about jobs, infrastructure or taxes, cooperation is a key part to ensuring the bright future we have in NEPA. We are already doing great things, and I can promise that together, we will accomplish many more. There is a seat at the table for everyone if we are working towards the same goal.”

Lombardo added, “Finally, I just want to say how much I appreciate the enormous amount of support and encouragement I have received to run for this position. I will stay true to my message of bringing positive changes to Northeast Pennsylvania, because this place that I call home has a bright future.”

