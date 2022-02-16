Donations being sought to help offset DNA testing

🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Below a tall tombstone dedicated to the deaths of unborn children in Saint John’s Slovak Cemetery in Courtdale, Baby Boy John Doe was re-interred shortly after an exhumation to retrieve DNA in 2016.

Investigators with the state police at Wilkes-Barre and the Luzerne County district attorney’s office hope advances in using DNA to solve cold cases will finally identify Baby Boy, an infant found dead mixed with trash at the now defunct West Side Landfill in Larksville on Aug. 6, 1980.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Trooper Ed Urban held a news conference Wednesday to say they partnered with Othram Inc., a forensic DNA laboratory in Texas, to analyze Baby Boy’s DNA through genealogy DNA banks.

“We tried once to identify Baby Doe through DNA purposes but that attempt failed,” Urban explained. “Which led us to a partnership with Othram. Othram is a company that specializes in degraded DNA samples. Due to the age of the sample and the conditions of Baby Doe was interred in, the sample was degraded.”

Baby Boy was exhumed by investigators by court order obtained by the district attorney’s office on Sept. 26, 2016, to extract DNA.

Urban said Baby Boy’s DNA was analyzed by the University of South Florida Forensic Anthropology Laboratory that produced a genetic facial image. Samples were also taken and secured for DNA and forensic isotope testing.

“We’re hoping Othram will be successful in developing a DNA profile that is usable to help us identify Baby Doe, who the biological parents were, and maybe someone in Luzerne county might find out they are a sibling of Baby Doe,” Urban said.

“Othram’s advance technology has the ability to take deteriorated DNA that most other labs can not process and produce a usable sample in hopes we can identify through genealogy, siblings, parents, relatives and identify Baby John Doe,” Sanguedolce said. “Unfortunately, the testing is tremendously expensive.”

Donations are being sought to help offset the cost to analyze Baby Boy’s DNA for genealogy purposes.

“We’re hoping to generate public interest especially in the wake of the Marise Chiverella cold case that got solved through this type of investigation that we could generate donations to assist in paying these fees,” Sanguedolce said.

State police at Hazleton last week were able to identify Chiverella’s killer in 1964 through DNA profiling and genealogy.

Urban said Baby Boy was found after a waste hauler unloaded garbage and a dozer operator was about to spread the garbage. The dozer operator noticed what was believed to be a doll but further inspection revealed the body of an infant, Urban said.

The late county Coroner Dr. George E. Hudock said Baby Boy was had lived 24 to 72 hours after birth. Hudock noted the infant’s death was “due to acts of omission in that the infant was not provided proper care at birth.”

Hudock ruled Baby Boy’s death a “homicide by acts of omission.”

“Technology advances were not in place as we have DNA today,” Urban said. “No samples were taken at that time for DNA purposes. Baby Doe was interred in a Courtdale cemetery. Many investigative avenues were taken to try to determine who the parents were or the person who put the infant in garbage to no avail. No one was ever identified.”

As DNA became advanced in criminal investigations, Urban said the decision to exhume Baby Boy was made along with other unidentified homicide victims in Luzerne County in 2016.

“We’re very hopeful that Othram will come through for us and provide a usable sample that we could then search through the various genealogy databases to try to find some biological relative of Baby Doe so we could move this case forward and give Baby Doe the closure he deserves,” Urban said.

Anyone wishing to donate can access the link at: https://dnasolves.com/articles/larksville_baby_doe/

Sanguedolce said the goal is to receive $5,000 in donations to cover the fee.