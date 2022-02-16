🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP — In an automated message, Hanover Area administrative staff, speaking on behalf of superintendent Nathan Barrett, announced there was an issue with a look-alike weapon at the high school on Wednesday.

The message said a student brought the look-alike to school and that the matter was quickly isolated, authorities arrived and promptly handled the situation, and no one was harmed in the process.

Check back for updates and see Thursday’s paper for more on this story.