Kingston business had been cited over parking, BYOB

🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A series of variances and special use exceptions applied for by Matterns Floral Co. were granted by the Kingston Zoning Hearing Board Wednesday night, bringing an end to a long-standing dispute stemming from code violations filed against the business last year.

Relief was etched on the faces of Tom Bedford and Michelle Valentino, the husband-and-wife duo who own Matterns Floral Cafe on Market Street in Kingston, as the board voted to grant the business variances to reduce the amount of required parking spaces, as well as permission to operate the coffee cafe and a special use exception to continue holding BYOB hours on Sundays.

“I almost want to cry,” Valentino said after the meeting. “This has been so stressful, but I’m so relieved.”

The initial violations against Matterns were filed by Kingston zoning officer David Yefko in November last year, stating that the business did not have the required amount of parking spaces required to operate as a retail cafe, and that the business was also holding BYOB events on Sundays in violation of the borough’s zoning code.

A meeting held last month upheld the violations against Matterns, and Valentino and Bedford were instructed to apply for special variances.

A variance for the reduction of 11 parking spaces beyond an original variance granted by the Zoning Board was approved unanimously by Board members Thomas O’Connor, Philip Boyle and Richard Ryman. Approval for a change of use to allow for the operating of the coffee shop, classifying the building as a “mixed use” property, was also passed unanimously.

The special exception and the variance required for Matterns to continue holding their BYOB hours on Sundays, which was pointed out by Valentino during the meeting as just regular business hours where customers could bring their own wine or champagne as opposed to actual BYOB events, passed by a 2-1 vote. Board chairman O’Connor voted against these two items, which were combined under one vote.

The decision came after about an hour of testimony from both supporters of Matterns and objectors to the new variances.

Valentino also offered her own testimony in front of the Board, saying that her business has seen a huge uptick in revenue since opening the coffee cafe, and submitting as an exhibit to the Board a list of emails and comments in support of Matterns that she has received over the last month.

“We opened the cafe to keep the business alive,” she said. “The cafe became more successful than we anticipated … we’re so grateful for all the support.”

A number of Matterns employees also testified on behalf of the business, including Lisa Nardone, who testified to her 30-plus years experience working in retail.

“What they’re [Bedford and Valentino] doing is modern retail,” Nardone said. “In this day and age, you’ve got to start thinking outside the box, and that’s what they have done.”

Objections stemmed largely from the issue of the parking spaces, with Valerie Norton testifying that her driveway on North Goodwin Avenue has been blocked by cars as patrons go into Matterns.

Valentino pledged to check with Kingston’s borough council to see about putting up signs to prohibit drivers from blocking driveways along Market Street.

“This was not intended to be detrimental to the neighborhood,” Valentino said. “Whatever we need to do to make this right, we will do.”