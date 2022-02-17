Lewis named new police chief as Walker, others honored for service

🔊 Listen to this

Mark Stefanowicz addresses the crowd at Wednesday’s Hanover Township Commissioners meeting. Stefanowicz was recognized for his 32 years of service with the Police Department.

David M. Lewis, a longtime member of the Hanover Township Police Department, has been named to lead the force after Chief Al Walker retires early next month.

HANOVER TWP. — A new police chief was named at the commissioners meeting on Wednesday night, while his predecessor and two other longtime employees were honored for their service as they approach retirement.

David M. Lewis, a longtime member of the department, has been named to lead the force after Chief Al Walker retires early next month.

“I’m here going on 32 years,” Lewis said, “and I just consider it an amazing honor to be able to do this and to be able to serve my community.”

Also Wednesday, secretary Barbara Smith was honored for 11 years of service, patrolman Mark Stefanowicz for 32 years of service, and Walker for his 34 years with the department.

The commissioners approved Lewis for the role by a 6-0 vote, with Chairman Jeffrey Lewis, the new chief’s brother, abstaining.

Township Manager Sam Guesto said the township had reached out to the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. Following an interview, that body certified David Lewis as qualified for the position.

Lewis is no stranger to leadership roles in the department. As detective sergeant, he has served as second-in-command, and has served in the capacity of acting chief whenever Walker may have been away.

A Hanover Township native, Lewis he says he’s been active in his community “probably for 35 years” and a full-time officer for 31 years. His 32nd anniversary with the force will come this September.

Lewis spoke highly of Walker. The two worked together as patrolmen, and were promoted to Sergeant together back in 2000. Lewis said, “I was lucky enough to become a detective in 2009 when he (Walker) became police chief, so I’ve worked with him and alongside him our entire careers and that’s also been an honor.”

Lewis plans to maintain the high standards set forth by Walker, including retaining the accreditation Hanover Township holds from the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission. The accreditation was initially earned in 2013, which Walker pointed to as a highlight of his career.

The Hanover Township Police Department is only the fourth in Luzerne County to do so. “That’s an amazing accomplishment,” Lewis said, and he aims to retain that accreditation when department is up for review in June. “It’s been very effective at making us a better police department and letting us provide better care to our businesses and residents.”

Most of all, Lewis, like his predecessor is proud and honored to serve as Chief of Police in his hometown.

When the retiring employees were honored, Walker spoke first, echoing similar sentiments.

“Being the chief of this department is my greatest joy,” he said. In a moving tribute to his brother officers, he thanked them for their courage, remarking that it “always amazes me.”

“Please know that I deeply care about each of you,” Walker said, adding that he will continue to pray for the safety of each member of the force.

Stefanowicz also offered a moving tribute to the force. During his speech, he spoke of his trainers, which included Walker.

He said, “they were all better than me,” and he spent his career living up to the high standards they imbued upon him. He also reflected on those that have passed on, and made a point to honor their memories and their service to the community.