UNION TWP. — At Wednesday’s monthly meeting the Northwest Area School Board approved a revised Health and Safety Plan that adopts the newer state and federal guidelines on less restrictive isolation and quarantine procedures for COVID-19 positive tests.

The plan also includes results of rapid tests done at home as acceptable in making mitigation decisions, though a test by a family’s Primary Care Physician (PCP) may also be sought by the district.

Superintendent Joseph Long ran through highlights of the changes before the meeting began, and noted previously the district required PCP confirmation of test results. High School Principal Ryan Miner noted the PCP test may still be requested simply to document names of students who test positive. “The problem with the home rapid tests is there are no names attached to them.”

Addressing a growing push by some parents to return art classes to elementary schools, Long promised the addition of teaching position “is being actively discussed,” and that “a final decision will be made at a later meeting.” Two women urged the board to find ways to bring art back into elementary grades, with Ashley Lunger noting there is a petition available online at change.org (northwest-area-school-board-bring-back-an-art-education-program). As of Wednesday evening there were 561 signatures.

Long also announced three snow make-up days that were days off but now will be class days: Feb. 21, April 21 and April 22. And he offered somber appreciation to the district faculty, staff and student body as well as the community for the support provided to families of a fire that “took the lives of two of our students.

“In times like this and seeing how everyone pulled together is a distinct honor to me to be superintendent.”

The board also:

• Accepted the retirements of cafeteria worker Carol Fitzgerald effective June 25, high school cafeteria manager Debbie Whitsell effective June 30, secondary science teacher Brian Stancavage at the end of this school year, secondary history teacher Scott Nice effective June 30, and secondary science teacher Wyanita Edwards effective Aug. 15.

• Agreed to put out two Requests For Proposal, for food service management for the 2022-23 school year and for Cisco Networking Equipment.

• Approved an agreement with Rural Health for dental services at a rate of $20 per exam.

• Appointed as substitute teachers Scott Schival and Bethany Taylor, and as substitute paraprofessional/secretary/cleaner/cafeteria worker Marilyn Franklin.

After the voting session, during public comments on non-agenda items, Jamie Walsh — who doesn’t live in the district but said he was invited by someone who does — voiced concerns that the third round of COVID-19 federal relief money soon to be available. He argued his research suggested it leans heavily toward getting schools into the field of child mental health care. “Do we want schools to be mental health centers?”

