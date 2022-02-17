🔊 Listen to this

State Sen. John Yudichak, left, was joined Tuesday morning by Luzerne County Visitors Bureau Executive Director Alan Stout, right, and Luzerne County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo, center, for a tour of the new Luzerne County Convention and Visitors Bureau Center to celebrate the receipt of a $250,000 grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). The funding was awarded to the Visitors Bureau through the Marketing to Attract Tourists grant program.

A tapestry/throw blanket hangs on a wall at the new Luzerne County Convention and Visitors Bureau Center.

WILKES-BARRE — Sen. John Yudichak Wednesday said the success of the tourism industry in Luzerne County is essential to continuing the historic economic growth and development that is currently unfolding in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, was joined by Luzerne County Visitors Bureau Executive Director Alan K. Stout and Luzerne County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo Wednesday at the brand new Luzerne County Convention and Visitors Bureau Center to deliver a $250,000 grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). The funding was awarded to the Visitors Bureau through the Marketing to Attract Tourists grant program.

“I was determined to help the Visitors Bureau secure this funding to support their promotional and marketing efforts to bring more people to our beautiful region,” Yudichak said. “As we continue to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must continue to invest in job creation and retention and tourism is an important industry that will assist northeastern Pennsylvania in advancing forward to an even more prosperous economic future.”

The Visitors Bureau recently moved to its new location at 200 Old Train Station Road in Wilkes-Barre into the former Central Railroad of New Jersey train station. Stout said the Visitors Bureau’s mission is to increase the number of visitors to northeastern Pennsylvania by means of advertising, promotion and comprehensive customer service and will use the funding for various marketing projects and upgrades.

Yudichak said the tourism industry in Luzerne County has a tremendous economic impact, typically generating more than $1 billion dollars per year and supporting more than 7,000 jobs.

The grant funding will be used for promotional and marketing projects, including:

• 8’x4’ two-sided outdoor LED sign placed outside of the Convention and Visitors Bureau Center on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard that will be used to promote all upcoming events in Luzerne County.

• New branding and updated marketing material will be purchased and the Visitors Bureau will be contracting with a media company that will perform marketing campaigns that will encompass digital and social aspects with the goal of increasing tourism. This project will allow the Visitors Bureau to update their branding.

• Photography, videography and website upgrades will be completed. The Visitors Bureau will hire professional photographers and videographers to update visual assets, which will be used in various advertising campaigns in an effort to increase tourism.

Stout said he and the Visitors Bureau appreciate the grant and they are grateful for Sen. Yudichak’s support.

“This grant will help us promote tourism in Luzerne County through new and expanded marketing initiatives,” Stout said. “It will also, with new, large digital signage purchased because of the grant, help promote the location of our new visitors center and thus, on a daily basis, will help promote upcoming events and activities in Luzerne County.”

Stout said the economic impact that tourism has in Luzerne County is significant

“And it’s great to have a senator that understands that,” Stout said. “This grant will help support the tourism industry, while also promoting all of the wonderful things to see and do here in our region.”

On behalf of Luzerne County, Crocamo thanked Yudichak for his continued support and vision for the region, and for recognizing the importance of this funding for the county.

“Visitors from across the country love visiting northeastern Pennsylvania,” Crocamo said. “This investment will help ensure that Luzerne County continues to be a viable and attractive destination for years to come.”

