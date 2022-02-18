🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — The Crestwood School Board appointed Natasha Milazzo to the position of business manager at Thursday’s monthly meeting. The contract is for five years at a starting rate of $82,500, with a start date of Tuesday, Feb. 22. Current business manager Peter Bard submitted his resignation at the Jan. 20 meeting, effective April 17.

To smooth the transition, the board approved an agreement with Governmental Consulting Strategies pending a review by the solicitor. Solicitor Jack Dean said this is a temporary arrangement to have the company assist two days a week or so in the business office to smooth the transition to a new business manager. Dean also said the firm was set up by former Hazleton Area School District Business Manager Anthony Ryba.

In a related move, the board approved the termination of all relationship agreements with DeHay McAndrew, a company that has been handling various health care reporting requirements of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The board agreed to have OMNI&TSACG as third party administrator for all 403b work (relating to retirement savings plans), and have Bernie Portal handle required ACA reporting. Dean said the change was no reflection on DeHay McAndrew, but that with the district business office in transition, Bard recommended the changes.

And the board approved two alumni to be recognized with the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award as chosen by the award selection committee: David C. Hill, class of 1986, two-start general in the U.S. Army and Jorge A. Junqueara, class of 1967, senior financial executive and a Cuban refugee.

The board also:

• Approved an agreement to have the Chester County Intermediate Unit help the district with the Pennsylvania Information Management System, from Feb. 21 through Aug. 18.

• Approved Megan Genoble as Rice Elementary Intervention Specialist Teacher, funded through federal COVID-19 grants through the 2023-24 school year, adding the position “May not be extended beyond the grant funding.

• Accepted the resignation of Mariangela Carannante.

• Appointed Kelly Sherin part-time para educator at $16.75 following a 60-day probationary period at 10% less.

• Appointed Michele Cipriani as part-time general food service worker/server at $17.53 per hour following a 60-day probationary period at 10% less.

• Appointed Anne Marie Walsh full-time para educator not to exceed 6.75 paid working hours per day, Heather Colleran as full-time computer aide from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in a 185-day position,

The board made a string of coaching appointments:

• Baseball — Don Flynn and Eric Rinehimer as assistant junior high, Mark Foley assistant varsity/junior varsity and Joseph Dorbad assistant varsity/head junior high. All paid $2,714 except Dorbad, who gets $1,809.

• Softball — Kim Petrosky assistant varsity/junior varsity and Justine Yeager assistant varsity/head junior high, both at $3,689, and Jennifer Wiess assistant junior high at $3,095.

• Girls lacrosse — Kim Schuler assistant varsity at $3,689.

• Boys lacrosse — Roderick Delarosa assistant varsity at $3,689.

• Boys volleyball — Liam Martinchek assistant varsity/junior varsity at $3,659.

