WILKES-BARRE — Major changes are expected at the Sherman Hills apartment complex following the purchase of it for $27 million by the non-profit Indelible Housing Inc.

The sale of the 344-unit, low-income housing complex located off Coal Street was recorded on Feb. 9 in the Luzerne County Recorder of Deeds. Sherman Hills Holdings LLC, affiliated with the New Jersey-based real estate investment firm Treetop Development was the previous owner.

Attorney Frank Hoegen of Hoegen & Associates in Wilkes-Barre, who represented the buyer, said the next step is to redo the apartments.

“They’re going to start rehabbing the units,” Hoegen said Thursday.

Indelible Housing, based in Washington, D.C., focuses on purchasing Section 8 project based apartment complexes throughout the country for long-term ownership.

When the deal was discussed last year, Indelible Housing said it expected to spend between $20 million and $30 million to rehabilitate the property, installing new kitchens, doors and windows among other improvements.

The company also said, even though it is exempt from paying taxes, it will make payments in lieu of taxes to Wilkes-Barre, the Wilkes-Barre Area School District and Luzerne County. Indelible Housing will rely on tax credits from the PILOT agreements as equity and the taxing bodies each will have an annual revenue source to budget.

Separately, the city, the school district and the county approved PILOT agreements. The school district’s was the largest payment of $256,188 followed by the county at $8,387 and the city at $63,867.

The property has a total assessed value of $13,896,200, for county and school district tax calculations. However, the city’s assessment was $451,900. Wilkes-Barre is the only municipality in the county that does not use the county’s assessed values.

