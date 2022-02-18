🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The owner of a building next to the site of hotel being built downtown alleged demolition damaged her property and sued to halt construction until she’s assured no further harm will be done.

Barbara Coffee sought in excess of $50,000 damages and a court order to prevent Sphere International LLC from proceeding until it takes the appropriate steps to protect her property. Coffee also named Wilkes-Barre and Empire Building Diagnostics Inc. of Depew, N.Y. as defendants.

Mayor George Brown and attorney Jack Dean, who represents Sphere, could not be reached for comment.

The civil suit filed Thursday in Luzerne County Court chronicled the efforts of Coffee, an 80-year-widow from Mountain Top, to fend off attempts to condemn her historic building at 69 S. Main St. so it could be razed to make way for new construction and the revitalization of downtown.

Sphere International eyed the Coffee property, formerly known as the Engel Building, but was unable to buy it, forcing the developer to scale back its initial plan for a 10-story high-rise and propose a hotel and residential housing on land behind and on both sides of the holdout, the suit said.

Flemington, N.J.-based Sphere International broke ground in May 2021 for an $8 million project anchored by a five-story, 102-room Avid Hotel on the site of the former Frank Clark Jeweler property next to Coffee’s, which had been the women’s clothing store the Place 1 at the Hollywood before it closed. A second phase of construction will be for residential housing on the property facing West Northampton Street.

The suit alleged the city failed to follow its own policies and procedures when issuing the demolition permit to Empire for the Frank Clark building at 63-65 S. Main St. in 2020. Had a required engineering survey been done prior to demolition, precautions would have been taken to protect the shared party wall between the buildings and prevented damage to the Coffee property, the suit said.

Rather than do some of the work by hand, “Empire used an excavator or similar equipment to simply tear the Frank Clark Jeweler Building away from the Engel Building,” the suit said.

The Coffee property sustained more than 100 voids in the party wall where wooden floor and roof joists were torn from their pockets, exposure of roof and wall insulation to the elements where the parapet atop the party wall was damaged and, among other damage, gaping holes left in the front corner of the facade, the suit said.

Coffee retained Brooks Engineering Services LLC to inspect the damage and prepare a remediation plan. A cost estimate to repair was $500,000, the suit said.

The suit listed counts of trespass, negligence and recklessness and sought injunctive relief from the court to allow temporary construction easement onto the Sphere International property to repair the damage to Coffee’s building.

In addition, the suit asked the court bar Sphere International from impeding access to the rear of the Coffee property and staying construction until the city determines Sphere’s plans for the hotel will not cause further harm to the Coffee property.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.