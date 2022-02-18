Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
WILKES-BARRE — Scranton’s own Tigers Jaw kicked off their current Last Minute Magic tour Thursday evening with the first of two sold-out nights at Karl Hall on North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.
They will tour through March 12, culminating with a performance in Pomona, Calif.
Tigers Jaw’s sixth studio album, ‘I Won’t Care How You Remember Me’ was released last March by Hopeless Records.