🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick will honor James A. Conahan as “Man of the Year” for 2022.

A lifelong resident of the city of Wilkes-Barre, Conahan is the son of the late James F. and Clare Conahan.

He is a graduate of E.L. Meyers High School and holds a B.S. degree from King’s College.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back, and four-time Super Bowl Champion Rocky Bleier will be the guest speaker at the 76th annual dinner, set for Friday March 11, at Genetti’s Hotel and Conference Center.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased from any member of the Friendly Sons, or by calling Steve McGough, ticket chairman, at 570-262-3110. Black tie is encouraged.

Bleier, who will turn 76 on March 6, played college football at the University of Notre Dame and graduated with a degree in business management. During his junior season in 1966, the Fighting Irish won the national championship. Bleier was selected in the 16th round of the 1968 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Conahan is a past president of the Friendly Sons (2007), and a past president, advisor and chairman of the organization’s scholarship committee, which provides funds to local college students of Irish descent.

A dedicated member of the organization for more than 20 years, Conahan has been a leader in organizing many events and fundraisers for the group. In 2014, he was awarded the rare Michael “Mickey” Hayden Memorial Award from the Friendly Sons for his dedication and service to the institution.

Conahan is currently employed by 3M Company in the Medical Solutions Division as an Executive Sales Account Manager, serving the acute care hospital market. Prior to 3M he was the Operating Room Materials Manager at the Scranton Community Medical Center, now Geisinger CMC. Prior to his role at CMC, he was manager of the Sterile Processing and Distribution department of the now closed Nesbitt Memorial Hospital in Kingston.

Conahan was a baseball official for the PIAA, PA American Legion Baseball, Teeners’ League Baseball and Senior Little League Baseball for over 25 years, and he served as the President of the Wyoming Valley Chapter of PIAA Baseball Umpires until retiring in 2020.

He currently serves on the boards of the Wilkes-Barre Parking Authority and Municipal Authority, and had served 10 years on the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority. He is also a current member of the local chapter of the Association of Professionals in Infection Control (APIC).

Jim is married to the former Renee Makara of Nanticoke and has two daughters Kasey Marie, Wilkes-Barre and Riley Nicole, Philadelphia.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.