WILKES-BARRE — Penn State University’s annual THON event is celebrating its 50-year anniversary from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20 and will be taking place at the Bryce Jordan Center (BJC). Every year there is a theme associated with THON and this year’s theme is Spark Endless Light.

“THON is a student-run philanthropy committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer,” said Lily Pevoto, fourth-year student in Penn State’s master of accounting program and THON 2022 communications director. “Our mission is to provide emotional and financial support, spread awareness and ensure funding for critical research — all in pursuit of a cure. Our yearlong efforts culminate in 46 hour dance marathon.”

This dance marathon, programmed entirely by Penn State, involves students configuring the BJC, building the stage, managing the concessions and handling all custodial duties. There is an estimated 700 student dancers committed to staying on their feet for 46 hours.

Apart from their other responsibilities, students hold many fundraisers to boost everyone’s morale and keep the excitement of THON’s mission alive too. Some of this year’s fundraisers included the THON 5K, 100 Days ’Til THON, Family Carnival, the THON Showcase, No Hair Don’t Care and a Closer to a Cure Celebration. Aside from these events, other organizations on campus held fundraisers to help raise money, as well as Penn State’s other satellite campuses.

Since 1973 THON has raised more than $190 million. All this fundraised money supports Four Diamonds, a cancer fundraising organization at Penn State Health Children’s hospital in Hershey.

Pevoto was exposed to the saddening effects childhood cancer can have on families when a young boy in her hometown, Cameron Evans, passed away after battling leukemia. Her high school held a similar fundraising event in honor of the boy.

“I directly saw the incredibly painful impact that childhood cancer had on his family, school and our entire community,” said Pevoto. “I also learned that this heartbreak had the unmatched power to unite individuals, schools and communities in creating an enduring legacy for Cam and funding research so one day no child will have to endure the painful treatment and experience of childhood cancer.”

THON is beneficial to many families who are experiencing the same heartbreaking situation that the Evans family had experienced. It is able to cover all the medical bills for every family associated with Four Diamonds treated at Penn State Health Children’s hospital.

“Beyond that though, we focus our efforts on supporting families emotionally and providing moments of light while they work tirelessly to support their child through their fight with childhood cancer.”

One family that has benefited from THON is the Layn Burger family from Elizabethtown. Layn was diagnosed with a stage 3 Wilms’ tumor, which caused him to have pediatric kidney cancer.

Layn and his family were given his diagnosis four days prior to his first birthday and his mother, Tami Rodriguez was in disbelief and shock.

“We were living in survival mode,” said Rodriguez.

Thankfully, the Burger family came across THON when they were at a clinic and saw quilts hanging. Each patch had a message or name on it so they asked what those patches were for and so THON was explained to them. They were able to experience THON themselves for the first time it was held in the BJC back in 2007.

“There aren’t enough words to explain it’s [THON’s] impact,” said Rodriguez. “The students raise the kids spirits like never before and the support and love from students to family is incredible. THON has become a weekend of celebration and healing.”

According to Rodriguez, Layn was the first child to successfully be treated by an unrelated cord blood stem cell transplant for his type of cancer.

“Had we not had the option to try this Phase 1 study, Layn would not be here today,” said Rodriguez.

Today, Layn is in the 10th grade and is no longer receiving treatment for his cancer.

“No parent should have to watch their child suffer through the treatments and pain of cancer,” said Rodriguez. “A cure or less harmful treatments for the kids experiencing cancer must be found and THON is helping to do that.”

Considering it has been 50 years since THON began, 6abc and WPVI-TV Philadelphia will be producing and broadcasting a 30 minute “THON – 50 Years For The Kids” special, which will air on Feb. 19 at 7:00 p.m. The special will be hosted by 6abc’s Walter Perez, Alicia Vitarelli and Ducis Rodgers. Viewers will tune in during the dance marathon’s 25th hour of dancing at the BJC.

Also, this special will be syndicated to other Pennsylvania televsion markets, such as Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Scranton and will also be syndicated in New York. People can view it on 6abc’s 24/7 streaming channels in case they do not live in those broadcast markets.