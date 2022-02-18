🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne Foundation President and CEO David Pedri Thursday said the generous local donors who value education have given their hard earned to funds to support our students.

The Luzerne Foundation announced that its Scholarship Portal for Graduating High School students is open. There are currently 29 scholarships for our local high school students listed each with their own set of criteria.

“There is nothing worse than a missed opportunity, and the Luzerne Foundation is proud to partner with our donors to make sure these young men and women have every chance to succeed,” Pedri said.

Pedri said the scholarships are designed to assist students with financial need for colleges and universities as well as trade schools and other associate degree programs.

The Luzerne Foundation awarded approximately $215,000 in scholarships in 2021.

The applications and more information could be found on the Luzerne Foundation’s website — www.luzfdn.org.

Any questions or concerns regarding scholarships could be answered by contacting Donna Eiden, Gifts and Scholarship Administrator, at 570-822-2065, or email at [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.