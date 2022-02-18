🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A Kingston man taken into custody after allegedly prowling outside a house ringing the doorbell damaged a desk and a door inside township police headquarters Thursday night.

Connor Michael Borden, 26, of South Thomas Avenue, was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of institutional vandalism, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, loitering and prowling at night and public drunkenness. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $7,500 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Township police responded to West Division Street just before 11 p.m. for a man wearing dark clothing attempting to enter a house and ringing the doorbell, waking up the homeowner.

Officers searched the area but were not able to locate the man.

About 30 minutes later, officers responded a second time to West Division Street for a man, identified in the complaint as Borden, ringing the doorbell and attempting to enter the same house.

Borden was spotted by officers walking on West Division Street where he attempted to hide under a parked vehicle, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Borden appeared to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and refused to show his hands. An officer found Borden’s wallet under the parked vehicle.

Borden allegedly yelled and became aggressive at the scene.

Police said Borden continued to act disorderly while being processed in the booking area of the police department where he kicked a desk and a door, the complaint says.

Borden allegedly spat throughout the booking area and held his breath pretending to be unresponsive.

Emergency medical technicians were summoned to the police department to evaluate Borden but he refused to be checked, the complaint says.

Police allege Borden continued to kick the booking room door and spit on the floor and prisoner bench.