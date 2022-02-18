🔊 Listen to this

ROSS TWP. — Two dogs allegedly released by Rober Gerald Ball during a standoff with state police at Shickshinny and Lehman Township police bit a trooper and a police officer Thursday.

Ball, 36, of Robinson Road, Lenoxville, barricaded himself inside a home on North Lake Road and released two adult Pit bulls as troopers and police surrounded the house, according to court records.

As troopers and police were arresting Ball in the basement of the home, a trooper and an officer were bitten on their arms, courts records say.

Ball was arraigned Friday by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Luzerne County Central Court on six counts of aggravated assault, four counts of simple assault, two counts each of reckless endangerment and harassment, and one count each of resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and terroristic threats. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police in Lehman Township requested assistance from state police to serve an arrest warrant for a man at the North Lake Road residence Thursday.

As law enforcement were at the house, they spotted Ball looking out a window.

Police were aware Ball was wanted for failing to appear for a court proceeding on a protection-from abuse application.

Ball managed to elude capture by jumping out a window and hiding in woods.

Troopers and police left the house but returned later when it was learned Ball returned to the home.

A perimeter was set up around the house as two women exited and were taken to an ambulance garage.

Troopers received permission from one of the women to search the house.

Contact was made with Ball who refused to exit the house and threatened to release two dogs yelling the canines would bite anyone who entered the home, the complaint says.

State police said the dogs eventually approached them walking out the front door. The dogs barked and growled at troopers and police but did not bite anyone at that time.

Ball was spotted in the kitchen speaking on a telephone reportedly with the woman who filed a protection-from abuse application against him. Ball claimed the PFA was dropped but state police in the complaint say the restraining order was active.

As troopers and officers entered the house, Ball ran to the basement where he locked a garage door.

Troopers and officers went to the basement where Ball initiated a struggle.

During the struggle to arrest Ball, the dogs re-entered the house and bit a trooper and an officer on their arms, the complaint says.