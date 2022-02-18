Mimmo’s open for now; Highmark employees ‘working from anywhere’

WILKES-BARRE — Mark Bronsburg, who has owned and operated Mimmo’s Pizza for 40 years on Public Square, Friday said he is not closing, despite rumors to the contrary.

“Not yet anyway,” Bronsburg sad. “But without help, we will have to seriously consider what to do.”

Bronsburg was shocked to hear that the 500-plus employees at Highmark Health on North Main Street — just around the corner from Mimmo’s — will not be returning to the building to work.

Anthony Matrisciano, Corporate Communications spokesperson for Highmark Health, said the company is now a “work from anywhere company.”

“So there is no specific plan in place to bring employees back to the Wilkes-Barre office at a certain time,” Matrisciano said. “Employees currently have the option to work from the office in Wilkes-Barre when needed by following certain protocols, such masking, social distancing, frequent hand-washing, etc.”

Matrisciano said Highmark does have some facilities and security staff on-site, but most employees who were working at the Wilkes-Barre office before the pandemic are now designated as “work from anywhere.”

“Well, that could speed up my decision,” Bronsburg said. “But another stimulus check would go a long way in keeping us here.”

Matrisciano said Highmark had more than 700 employees in the area pre-pandemic, and just about all are now designated as “work from anywhere.” About 10-15 percent of employees were working from home pre-pandemic, he said.

Matrisciano said the “work from anywhere” designation is a cultural shift to a more flexible work environment that empowers team members to think and work where and when they’re personally most effective, while ensuring customer and business needs are met.

“This more flexible, hybrid way of working enables us to collaborate, expand our partnerships and talent pool, reinforce our position as an employer of choice, and align with our promise of innovation,” Matrisciano said. “Based on their workspace designations, team members have been welcomed to return on-site since last October.”

Matrisciano also said that Highmark has no plan to leave the downtown area or the 19 North Main St. building.

And there was some good news to share with Bronsburg — Berkshire Hathaway GUARD workers will be returning to the office to work on Public Square.

Elizabeth Hartman, Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies, said about 750 employees in Wilkes-Barre will be returning to their offices beginning March 14.

“We are continuing with a hybrid work model of splitting time working remotely and in the office,” Hartman said. “Employees will start working in the office two days a week and we anticipate that will change to three days a week as the year progresses.”

Hartman said the culture at Berkshire Hathaway GUARD is a collaborative environment and the company is very much looking forward to the benefits that being in the office affords — team building, water cooler conversations, creative thought processes, and socializing.

“We are committed to getting employees back to an office setting safely and we will continue to follow OSHA, local, state, and federal COVID guidelines for employees,” Hartman said. “To ease the employees back into the office and to help make the transition even easier, employees will be able to select four weeks in 2022 at their discretion to work from home for the full week.”

Hartman added, “We are looking to expand our staff in Wilkes-Barre and remain dedicated to the community.”

To that end, Hartman said GUARD is holding a job fair at the local THINK Center on South Main Street on Thursday, Mar 24.

Downtown reset

Larry Newman, executive director at Diamond City Partnership, said the reality of doing business in a pandemic is that new approaches and practices will have to be found.

“We will have to address these as we move forward,” Newman said. “While the move to remote working is going to start to swing back and as the pandemic continues to recede, we also must realize that we are never going to snap back to where it was in February 2020. Downtown business have relied on the traditional downtown worker. Now we will have to adapt to this new reality and that is going to be a challenge.”

Newman said Luzerne County Council is in the process of deciding what to do with some of its American Rescue Plan funds. Newman said he is pleased that County Council is at least considering another round of support for small businesses, but nothing is guaranteed.

“But here’s the reality,” Newman said. “Nobody should be surprised by this work-from-home policy. This has taken away a lot of our 11,000 workers from the city’s Business Improvement District.”

As Newman and Bronsburg have pointed out, it’s been two years of the pandemic and with nearly two-thirds of the people who used to be in downtown Wilkes-Barre every day no longer there, the businesses that depended on those workers are in trouble.

“I’ve been very forthright about the challenges that the pandemic has unleashed on places like downtown Wilkes-Barre ,” Newman said.

Silver lining?

Newman said there are some things that are starting to emerge that are positive for the downtown.

“The good new is that our downtown economy is not only built around downtown workers,” Newman said. “We also have the colleges, a growing residential population, a vibrant arts and entertainment community and several dining spots.”

Newman said each of those “economic pillars” will be effective in cushioning the blow of the loss of the downtown workers

“It won’t be easy and it won’t happen overnight,” Newman said. “We need help.”

That help, Newman said, must come via the American Rescue Plan funding, for starters.

“That’s what it’s for — it’s in the program’s stated objectives — to be used for business district recovery,” Newman said. “Many of our business wouldn’t have made it this far if it weren’t for the earlier rounds of assistance. But more is needed because of the lingering effects of the pandemic.”

Epilogue

Bronsburg said when the pandemic first happened, he said his business dropped by nearly 70%.

“I was seriously thinking about closing like right in the early beginning,” Bronsburg said. “But then the city and federal government gave out grants. And then he says there were the Paycheck Protection Program loans from the Small Business Association, and with those funds, they were able to get us through the year.”

The following year, 2021, they were able to secure more funding, which took them through until this past fall.

However, that’s not to say there’s no hope.

“But like I said, we need help,” Bronsburg said.

