A Lenoxville man is being charged with vehicular homicide after police determined he was the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a seven-year-old boy dead last year.

Robert Gerald Ball, 36, was taken into custody on Thursday for failing to appear in court in regards to a protection from abuse application. After a lengthy standoff with local police and state troopers, Ball was apprehended.

Police initially attempted to apprehend Ball when he jumped from a second story window and fled to a wooded area. Police returned later to the residence where Ball was ultimately taken into custody, but only after a struggle in which Ball set his two pit bulls loose on law enforcement, which left a trooper and an officer wounded.

Ball is currently incarcerated at Luzerne County Correctional Facility with charges pending from the standoff, including six counts of aggravated assault, four counts of simple assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of harassment, one count of resisting arrest, one count of flight to avoid apprehension and one count of terroristic threats.

A separate arrest warrant was obtained for Ball on Friday, charging him with homicide by motor vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, intimidating a witness, reckless driving, careless driving causing death and recklessly endangering another person.

The incident which left Gabriel Bierly dead took place on March 5 of last year.

As reported then, Bierly was on his bicycle when he was struck by what was described as a dark colored pickup truck. The driver of the truck then fled the scene.

Bierly lay dead in the eastbound lane of Bonnieville Road, approximately 50 feet from the point of impact. His bicycle was found nearly a half-mile away.

Over the course of the subsequent 11-month investigation, authorities seized a green Ford F-150 pickup truck, which was registered to Ball. Upon an initial interview early in the investigation, Ball denied any involvement in the crash, police said.