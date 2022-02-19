Police charge Larksville man in alleged abuse of pre-teen girl

LARKSVILLE — Police on Friday filed felony charges against Blair Allen-Butterfield, alleging he sexually assaulted a girl for years and gave her cash to keep her from telling anyone.

But the girl, now 12, came forward in December because “she felt like she couldn’t deal with it anymore and told her mother,” police said.

Allen-Butterfield, 29, of Larksville, demanded a lawyer when he met with police in January and did not provide a statement, police said. However, he spoke with a Luzerne County Children and Youth caseworker who was present at the time. The caseworker relayed that Allen-Butterfield admitted to the assaults, police said. The caseworker added that Allen-Butterfield “believes he should be in jail or dead right now,” police said.

Allen-Butterfield was charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault, disseminating explicit sexual materials, criminal use of a communication facility and corruption of minors. He was arraigned by District Magistrate Rick Cronauer and committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after failing to post $250,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

The girl said the first time Allen-Butterfield did something to her was when she was 4 or 5 years old. The incidents happened when the girl’s mother was at work.

The girl said Allen-Butterfield touched her in places he shouldn’t have with his hands and his penis. The girl said after one assault “he gave her a hug and told her she was fine.”

After the other times when he touched her the girl said, “she gets her clothes on and walks out.” When Allen-Butterfield asks if she is OK, “she lies and says that she is fine,” she said.

The girl recalled only one time when Allen-Butterfield showed her pornography on his phone. She was 8 at the time and described the pictures and videos of “what girls and guys do.” Only adults were in the pictures and videos, she said.

