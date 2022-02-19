🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre police released this picture of robbery at Curry Donuts on March 30, 2018.

A Luzerne County jury’s conviction of a Philadelphia who robbed a donut store in Wilkes-Barre was upheld when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court this week declined to hear an appeal.

Rodney Carroll, 46, was found guilty on multiple counts in the robbery of Curry Donuts on South Pennsylvania Avenue on March 30, 2018.

Wilkes-Barre police alleged Carroll entered Curry Donuts armed with a replica AR-15 rifle, instructing two employees to empty cash registers and empty their pockets before telling them to lie face down on the floor.

During the robbery, court records say, Carroll told the employees to “hurry” or he was going to harm one of them.

Carroll was arrested when detectives tracked a global positioning system device in a Ford Fusion that he drove to the robbery.

Several days after the Curry Donuts robbery, Carroll was accused of robbing a Pizza Hut on April 5, 2018, in Philadelphia, using the same replica rifle.

After he was convicted, Carroll appealed to the state Superior Court, challenging a decision by Judge David W. Lupas that allowed Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin to use evidence of the Pizza Hut robbery during his January 2020 trial in Luzerne County for the Curry Donuts robbery.

The Superior Court upheld Carroll’s conviction.

In response, Carroll then filed a petition for the state Supreme Court to review the case, which was denied Wednesday.

Carroll was convicted by the Luzerne County jury of two counts of robbery, simple assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful restraint and one count each of theft and terroristic threats. Lupas sentenced Carroll to 22-to-44 years in state prison.